Glimpses of Norwich week 36: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:20 AM September 20, 2022
Friday, September 16. Sofia, age 3, having fun between showers - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

As another week in our fine city passes, we mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, September 12. Admiring the portrait of the Queen in the Arcade

Monday, September 12. Admiring the portrait of the Queen in the Arcade - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, September 13. Lunchtime down by Cow Tower

Tuesday, September 13. Lunchtime down by Cow Tower - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, September 14. Idyllic scenes at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts

Wednesday, September 14. Idyllic scenes at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, September 15. Dave Colley, dealer at All Saints Antiques Centre

Thursday, September 15. Dave Colley, dealer at All Saints Antiques Centre - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, September 16. Sofia, age 3, having fun between showers - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, September 17. Cocktails at Chambers Cocktail Company

Saturday, September 17. Cocktails at Chambers Cocktail Company - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, September 18. A message in Connaught Kitchen

Sunday, September 18. A message in Connaught Kitchen - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

