Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 39: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 4:39 PM October 10, 2022
Thursday, October 6. Sharon Stanley watering the plants, opening up at Warings Lifestore

Thursday, October 6. Sharon Stanley watering the plants, opening up at Warings Lifestore - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

As another week in our fine city passes, with some gorgeous sunshine. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, October 3. End of the day at Norwich Market

Monday, October 3. End of the day at Norwich Market - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, October 4. The Singh Twins: Slaves of Fashion at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery

Tuesday, October 4. The Singh Twins: Slaves of Fashion at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, October 5. Autumnal Chapelfield Gardens

Wednesday, October 5. Autumnal Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, October 6. Sharon Stanley watering the plants, opening up at Warings Lifestore

Thursday, October 6. Sharon Stanley watering the plants, opening up at Warings Lifestore - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Three dogs - one black and white, two liver and white, run around in the shadows of the trees by the water on a sunny day

Friday, October 7. Three dogs running around after a swim. - Credit: Autumn Lews

View over roofs of the spire of Norwich Cathedral in the distance

Saturday, October 8. Blue skies and clouds over Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Georgina Taylor

Sunday, October 9. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Sunday, October 9. Bookbugs and Dragon Tales - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A view of St Stephens Street from a cyclist's GoPro. Pictured inset is Derek Williams of the Norwich Cycling Campaign 

Cyclists slam 'lethal' new St Stephens Street layout

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Russell Crowe, a Hollywood celebrity, has donated thousands of pounds to independent bookshop Bookbugs and Dragon Tales

Exclusive

Russell Crowe donates £5,000 to city bookshop's crowdfund campaign

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Meet Taverham Mill's Highland cows, as introduced by the site's manager Harry Waye-Barker (inset)

Meet the six Highland cows you didn't know live in Norwich

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City legends Grant Holt, Wes Hoolahan and Darren Huckeby model the new Cringleford Vets kit

Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon