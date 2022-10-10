Glimpses of Norwich week 39: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Thursday, October 6. Sharon Stanley watering the plants, opening up at Warings Lifestore - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

As another week in our fine city passes, with some gorgeous sunshine.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, October 3. End of the day at Norwich Market - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, October 4. The Singh Twins: Slaves of Fashion at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, October 5. Autumnal Chapelfield Gardens - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, October 7. Three dogs running around after a swim. - Credit: Autumn Lews

Saturday, October 8. Blue skies and clouds over Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Georgina Taylor