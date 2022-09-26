Glimpses of Norwich week 37: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

As another week in our fine city passes, autumn is starting to set in.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, September 19. Empty roads just before the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, September 20. Beautiful twilight throughout the city - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, September 21. Ted having a trip to Two Magpies early morning - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, September 22. Sarah and four month-old Hollie Grand - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, September 23. Kieran Harper (K Harper Signs) at work - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, September 24. Chapelfield Gardens looking autumnal - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme