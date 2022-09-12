Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 35: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:42 AM September 12, 2022
Wednesday, September 7. Snowy, on his early morning dog walk with Luna and Brochettes

As another week in our fine city passes, we mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August 5. Jingran, aged 3

Tuesday, September 6. Painting the window display pink at John Lewis

Tuesday, September 6. Painting the window display pink at John Lewis - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, September 7. Snowy, on his early morning dog walk with Luna and Brochettes

Thursday, September 8. Alex Caushaj has opened a French crepe stall on Norwich Market

Thursday, September 8. Alex Caushaj has opened a French crepe stall on Norwich Market - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, September 9. A rainy, solemn day

Friday, September 9. A rainy, solemn day - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, September 10. Sunny chats in Eaton Park

Saturday, September 10. Sunny chats in Eaton Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, September 11. Flowers laid at City Hall

Sunday, September 11. Flowers laid at City Hall - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


