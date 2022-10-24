Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 41: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 3:53 PM October 24, 2022
Thursday, October 20. Reverand Richard Stanton of St John the Baptist's Church

Thursday, October 20. Reverand Richard Stanton of St John the Baptist's Church - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week in our fine city passes, with some gorgeous sunshine. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, October 17. Woody

Monday, October 17. Woody - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, October 18. Levi relaxing during down-time on Norwich Market

Tuesday, October 18. Levi relaxing during down-time on Norwich Market - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, October 19. Early morning bus queues

Wednesday, October 19. Early morning bus queues - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, October 20. Reverand Richard Stanton of St John the Baptist's Church

Thursday, October 20. Reverand Richard Stanton of St John the Baptist's Church - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A cup of Strangers coffee with old city streets and City Hall in the background

Friday, October 21. Enjoying a cup of coffee whilst walking the streets of Norwich - Credit: Emily Thomson/Archant


In a subway, a brightly coloured piece of graffiti depicts cartoon dog Scooby-Doo and his friends against a green mist

Saturday, October 22. Scooby-Doo and the gang solving mysteries in the Pottergate underpass. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A man in a white running tank and dark shorts, miles poses with a yellow Norwich City Football Club scarf

Sunday, October 23. Jack Rhodes took part in Run Norwich 2022. - Credit: Owen Sennitt


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Alice Whittaker, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer last year, has died aged 31

Family pay tribute to 'courageous' mum Alice, who has died aged 31

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The full trader line-up and opening date has been revealed for Castle Social in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Full trader line-up and launch date revealed for new city street food hall

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A camera in the girls' toilet at Hellesdon High School

High school defends decision to put cameras in student toilets

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Ben Brown, assistant manager, at The Drawing Rooms on Pottergate in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

First look inside art deco cocktail bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon