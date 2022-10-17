Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 40: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:07 AM October 17, 2022
Updated: 9:09 AM October 17, 2022
Wednesday, October 12. Thogdin Ripley working at The Book Hive

As another week in our fine city passes, with some gorgeous sunshine. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, October 10.

Monday, October 10. Canoeing down the Wensum - Credit: Autumn Lewis

Tuesday, October 11. First frost of the year at the UEA

Tuesday, October 11. First frost of the year at the UEA - Credit: Stacia Briggs

Wednesday, October 12. Thogdin Ripley working at The Book Hive

Thursday, October 13. Pavi and Chris having a pint at Sir Toby's Beers

Thursday, October 13. Pavi and Chris having a pint at Sir Toby's Beers - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, October 14. Autumn mornings

Friday, October 14. Autumn mornings - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, October 15. Lucy Baker on her stall outside the Forum

Saturday, October 15. Lucy Baker on her stall outside the Forum - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, October 16. Views from Mousehold Heath

Sunday, October 16. Views from Mousehold Heath - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich News

