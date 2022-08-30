Glimpses of Norwich week 33: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of summer in our fine city has passed, finally with a little bit of rain.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August 22. A busy Hay Hill during the summer school holidays - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, August 23. Jennifer Nha, just 6 days old! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, August 24. Brandon, Rayla, aged 2, and Holly enjoying chips from Norwich Market - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, August 25. Proper rain at long last - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, August 26. Laurence Edwards' Man of Stones by the UEA Lake - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, August 27. Flowers at Sprowston Garden Centre - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme