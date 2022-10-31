Glimpses of Norwich week 42: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week in our fine city passes, with some gorgeous sunshine and maybe few spooky Halloween moments...

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, October 24. Fabulous Halloween sign outside Head in the Clouds - Credit: Georgie Taylor

Tuesday, October 25. Revellers queue to enter the beer festival at St Andrews Halls - Credit: Maya Derrick

Wednesday, October 26. Gorgeous sunset - Credit: Maja Anushka

Thursday, October 27. Norwich Evening News origami - Credit: Maja Anushka

Friday, October 28. Norwich boy Pablo enjoying his zen space - Credit: Emily Thomson

Saturday, October 29. Supporters make their way down Carrow Road to watch Norwich V Stoke - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske