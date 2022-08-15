Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Glimpses of Norwich week 31: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:50 AM August 15, 2022
Tuesday, August 9. Beautiful Norway of the Pear Tree Inn on Unthank Road, much-loved by locals.

Another glorious week of summer in our fine city has passed. Unfortunately this one came with the announcement of an official draught, as we saw another amber weather warning for heat.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August 8. Lunchtime read in Castle Gardens.

Wednesday, August 10. Ing, of Win Asian Mini Market owned by Thidar Win.

Thursday, August 11. Tahar, of Downtown Cuts on Norwich Market.

Friday, August 12. Holly, Libby and Tia, aged 18, finding shade during the heatwave in Chapelfield G

Saturday, August 13. "Kindness is the cure. Be kinder"

Sunday, August 14. Peaceful trip to Bread Source on Upper St Giles.

