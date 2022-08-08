Glimpses of Norwich week 30: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another glorious week in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, August 1. Out of Time, the record shop on Magdalen Street which has been there for 36 years. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, August 2. Gentleman's Walk busker. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, July 6. Local IQ bringing an ice cream van to Prospect House! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, July 4. Gemma, with her twins Eva and Ace, aged 10. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, August 5. Robbie, Autumn, Rosanna and Georgie excited for Junkyard Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, August 6. Paddleboarding on the River Wensum. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme