Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 29: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:38 AM August 1, 2022
Sunday, July 31. WELL DONE GIRLS!

Sunday, July 31. WELL DONE GIRLS! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week in our fine city has passed, full of celebrations for Pride and the Lionesses!

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, July 25. Beautiful Luna listening to the radio waiting for her owner.

Monday, July 25. Beautiful Luna listening to the radio waiting for her owner. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, July 26. Busy Norwich Market during the school summer holidays.

Tuesday, July 26. Busy Norwich Market during the school summer holidays. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, July 27. Artificial flowers going up in the Royal Arcade.

Wednesday, July 27. Artificial flowers going up in the Royal Arcade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, July 28. Freda chilling out in Chapelfield Gardens.

Thursday, July 28. Freda chilling out in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, July 29. Happy Friday!

Friday, July 29. Happy Friday! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 30. Happy Pride Norwich!

Saturday, July 30. Happy Pride Norwich! - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sunday, July 31. WELL DONE GIRLS!

Sunday, July 31. WELL DONE GIRLS! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Orford Plaice has closed its city centre chippy

Norwich Live News

Award-winning city centre chippy closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mark Overton with his daughter Brooke during their holiday in Rhodes 

TUI passengers sent to London then back again delayed for total of 30 hours

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Motorvogue, in Reepham Road, has partnered with manufacturer Stellantis after a £1million refurbishment. 

Swanky showroom selling electric cars reopens after £1m refurb

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
The patch of grass in Crome Road, Norwich, which could be developed into eight new homes

Norwich City Council

NR3 field could be turned into eight terraced houses

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon