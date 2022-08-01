Glimpses of Norwich week 29: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week in our fine city has passed, full of celebrations for Pride and the Lionesses!

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, July 25. Beautiful Luna listening to the radio waiting for her owner. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, July 26. Busy Norwich Market during the school summer holidays. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, July 27. Artificial flowers going up in the Royal Arcade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, July 28. Freda chilling out in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, July 29. Happy Friday! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 30. Happy Pride Norwich! - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Sunday, July 31. WELL DONE GIRLS! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



