Glimpses of Norwich week 28: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 2:35 PM July 25, 2022
Thursday, July 21. Phillipa Clements, owner of Tombland Bookshop.

Thursday, July 21. Phillipa Clements, owner of Tombland Bookshop. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A record-breaking scorcher of a week in our fine city has passed with temperatures reaching new heights.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, July 18. Ghostly quiet outside Norwich Market at midday during scorching temperatures.

Monday, July 18. Ghostly quiet outside Norwich Market at midday during scorching temperatures. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, July 19. Evening News reporter Ben Hardy attempts to fry an egg on a drain cover in record-

Tuesday, July 19. Evening News reporter Ben Hardy attempts to fry an egg on a drain cover in record-breaking temperatures (it didn't work!). - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, July 20. A favourite shop in town - Planted, on Norwich Market.

Wednesday, July 20. A favourite shop in town - Planted, on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, July 21. Phillipa Clements, owner of Tombland Bookshop.

Thursday, July 21. Phillipa Clements, owner of Tombland Bookshop. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, July 22. Edward enjoying a cuppa in Chapelfield Gardens.

Friday, July 22. Edward enjoying a cuppa in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 23. Norwich Cathedral stained glass window.

Saturday, July 23. Norwich Cathedral stained glass window. - Credit: Robbie Nichols

Sunday, July 24. Allotment bouquet.

Sunday, July 24. Allotment bouquet. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

