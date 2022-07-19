Glimpses of Norwich week 27: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of summer in our fine city has passed and a very hot one!

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, July 11. UEA Lake. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, July 12. Gareth Butcher on his Norwich Market stall. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, July 13. Amazing ice cream from Cafe Gelato on Opie Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, July 14. UEA graduations! - Credit: Tom Wilkinson

Friday, July 15. Jason Smith and with niece Maci, aged 3, doing the dinosaur trail. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 16. Sarah and Sandra, with pooch Roxy at the NR2 Yard Sale. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme