Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 27: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:00 AM July 19, 2022
Tuesday, July 12. Gareth Butcher on his Norwich Market stall.

Tuesday, July 12. Gareth Butcher on his Norwich Market stall. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of summer in our fine city has passed and a very hot one!

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, July 11. UEA Lake.

Monday, July 11. UEA Lake. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, July 12. Gareth Butcher on his Norwich Market stall.

Tuesday, July 12. Gareth Butcher on his Norwich Market stall. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, July 13. Amazing ice cream from Cafe Gelato on Opie Street.

Wednesday, July 13. Amazing ice cream from Cafe Gelato on Opie Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, July 14. UEA graduations!

Thursday, July 14. UEA graduations! - Credit: Tom Wilkinson

Friday, July 15. Jason Smith and with niece Maci, aged 3, doing the dinosaur trail.

Friday, July 15. Jason Smith and with niece Maci, aged 3, doing the dinosaur trail. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 16. Sarah and Sandra, with pooch Roxy at the NR2 Yard Sale.

Saturday, July 16. Sarah and Sandra, with pooch Roxy at the NR2 Yard Sale. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, July 17. Lush green trees in Earlham Cemetery.

Sunday, July 17. Lush green trees in Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

Drunk female 'causing issues' in Norwich arrested

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Thickthorn could shut for nine days - to stop years of disruption

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
How the new Travelodge hotel will look when completed from Pottergate area

Norwich City Council

When will new city centre hotel open?

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Samuel Finnie (R) alongside business partner Steven Olds (L), who are teaming up to open Graze, a new vegan cafe in NR3

Friends hope to create 'welcoming' space in NR3 with launch of new café

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon