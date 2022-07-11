Glimpses of Norwich week 26: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Saturday, July 9. Norwich Model Boat Club racing at Eaton Park. - Credit: Andrew Wolstenholme

Another week of summer in our fine city has passed and temperatures have risen again.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by, and this week we celebrate its six month birthday. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, July 4. Dad Danny with gorgeous little baby Erin, aged 3 months. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, June 5. Amelia, age 19, Sam, aged 17, and Freya, aged 21 chatting at the end of the day in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, June 6. Kaja and Sara, aged 20. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, June 7. Doodles on the window of Jarrolds Stationary shop. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, June 8. Sunny day on the River Wensum. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 9. Norwich Model Boat Club racing at Eaton Park. - Credit: Andrew Wolstenholme

Sunday, June 10. Enjoying the heatwave at Earlham Park. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



