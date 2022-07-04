Glimpses of Norwich week 25: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of summer in our fine city has passed, with a fun weekend of Lord Mayors Celebrations and the Norwich Lanes Fayre, seeing Norwich turn out in great numbers.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by, and this week we celebrate its six month birthday. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, June 27. Pip Seymour sipping an ice coffee outside Strangers Coffee. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, June 28. Ron Fyre of Sixth Scents on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, June 29. Here to Help volunteer Richard Mitchell with the GoGo Discover dinosaur in The Royal Arcade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, June 30. A glowing sky after a beautiful day. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, June 1. The miles of terraces in NR2. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, July 2. Maia heading down to the Pirate Party, a dance gathering after the procession during the Lord Mayor's Celebrations. - Credit: Emily Bond

Sunday, July 3. Mark Johnson of Working Title Norwich, on their stall for the Norwich Lanes Fayre. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



