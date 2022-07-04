Gallery
Glimpses of Norwich week 25: a picture a day from a week in our fine city
Published: 9:49 AM July 4, 2022
- Credit: Emily Bond
Another week of summer in our fine city has passed, with a fun weekend of Lord Mayors Celebrations and the Norwich Lanes Fayre, seeing Norwich turn out in great numbers.
Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by, and this week we celebrate its six month birthday. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.
Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.
Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.