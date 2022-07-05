Glimpses of Norwich looks back on six months of moments from our city

Gallery

Celebrating six months of Glimpses of Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

As Glimpses of Norwich celebrates six months strong, Kate Wolstenholme take a look back at her favourite images from the series.

Beginning in January 2022, Glimpses of Norwich continues to look at all the moments of our city which often go unnoticed: a dog's face poking out of a bag, friends enjoying a drink, and the outfits of the day.

From ferrets to friendly faces, there are too many moments to capture just one a week.

A moment here one minute and gone the next, exploring an independent city so friendly many of us cannot bare to leave.

Here's to 178 glimpses and counting...

Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city. Thursday, January 20. Stephen and Millie Cary, of Cary's Flowers on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Wednesday 2. Jiriaya, with his dad, Melusi Sayekaya. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Monday 7. Angel Lewis, 19. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Tuesday 8. Florence, 8 weeks. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Monday, March 14. Ruby Byatt, 17, and Lily Harris, 18 enjoying a lunch break down by NUA. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, April 20. Poppy and Hannah, with baby Cleo, 9 months, in Castle Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, May 11. Sylvie, age 4. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 26. Khalil and Luca practising skating in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Monday, June 20. Sunny, on his Asian Fashion and Accessories stall on Norwich Market, which he has run for 20 years. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, June 29. Here to Help volunteer Richard Mitchell with the GoGo Discover dinosaur in The Royal Arcade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



