Glimpses of Norwich looks back on six months of moments from our city

Published:
11:08 AM July 5, 2022
As Glimpses of Norwich celebrates six months strong, Kate Wolstenholme take a look back at her favourite images from the series.
Beginning in January 2022, Glimpses of Norwich continues to look at all the moments of our city which often go unnoticed: a dog's face poking out of a bag, friends enjoying a drink, and the outfits of the day.
From ferrets to friendly faces, there are too many moments to capture just one a week.
A moment here one minute and gone the next, exploring an independent city so friendly many of us cannot bare to leave.
Here's to 178 glimpses and counting...
Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city. Thursday, January 20. Stephen and Millie Cary, of Cary's Flowers on Norwich Market.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
February, Wednesday 2. Jiriaya, with his dad, Melusi Sayekaya.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
February, Monday 7. Angel Lewis, 19.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
February, Tuesday 8. Florence, 8 weeks.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Monday, March 14. Ruby Byatt, 17, and Lily Harris, 18 enjoying a lunch break down by NUA.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Wednesday, April 20. Poppy and Hannah, with baby Cleo, 9 months, in Castle Gardens.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Wednesday, May 11. Sylvie, age 4.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Thursday, May 26. Khalil and Luca practising skating in Chapelfield Gardens.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Monday, June 20. Sunny, on his Asian Fashion and Accessories stall on Norwich Market, which he has run for 20 years.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Wednesday, June 29. Here to Help volunteer Richard Mitchell with the GoGo Discover dinosaur in The Royal Arcade.
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme