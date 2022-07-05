Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Glimpses of Norwich looks back on six months of moments from our city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:08 AM July 5, 2022
Celebrating six months of Glimpses of Norwich.

Celebrating six months of Glimpses of Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

As Glimpses of Norwich celebrates six months strong, Kate Wolstenholme take a look back at her favourite images from the series.

Beginning in January 2022, Glimpses of Norwich continues to look at all the moments of our city which often go unnoticed: a dog's face poking out of a bag, friends enjoying a drink, and the outfits of the day.

From ferrets to friendly faces, there are too many moments to capture just one a week.

A moment here one minute and gone the next, exploring an independent city so friendly many of us cannot bare to leave.

Here's to 178 glimpses and counting...

Stephen and Millie Cary, of Cary's Flowers on Norwich Market.

Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city. Thursday, January 20. Stephen and Millie Cary, of Cary's Flowers on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend. 

Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Wednesday 2. Jiriaya, with his dad, Melusi Sayekaya.

February, Wednesday 2. Jiriaya, with his dad, Melusi Sayekaya. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

January, Monday 7. Angel Lewis, 19.

February, Monday 7. Angel Lewis, 19. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Tuesday 8. Florence, 6 weeks.

February, Tuesday 8. Florence, 8 weeks. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Monday, March 14. Ruby Byatt, 17, and Lily Harris, 18 enjoying a lunch break down by NUA. 

Monday, March 14. Ruby Byatt, 17, and Lily Harris, 18 enjoying a lunch break down by NUA. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble. 

Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog.

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson.

Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, April 20. Poppy and Hannah, with baby Cleo, 9 months, in Castle Gardens.

Wednesday, April 20. Poppy and Hannah, with baby Cleo, 9 months, in Castle Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, May 11. Sylvie, age 4.

Wednesday, May 11. Sylvie, age 4. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun.

Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 26. Khalil and Luca practising skating in Chapelfield Gardens.

Thursday, May 26. Khalil and Luca practising skating in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Monday, June 20. Sunny, on his Asian Fashion and Accessories stall on Norwich Market, which he has r

Monday, June 20. Sunny, on his Asian Fashion and Accessories stall on Norwich Market, which he has run for 20 years. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan.

Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, June 29. Here to Help volunteer Richard Mitchell with the GoGo Discover dinosaur in The R

Wednesday, June 29. Here to Help volunteer Richard Mitchell with the GoGo Discover dinosaur in The Royal Arcade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


