Glimpses of Norwich week 24: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 5:00 AM June 28, 2022
Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan.

Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The first week of summer has passed in our fine city.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, June 20. Sunny, on his Asian Fashion and Accessories stall on Norwich Market, which he has r

Monday, June 20. Sunny, on his Asian Fashion and Accessories stall on Norwich Market, which he has run for 20 years. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, June 21. Alfie paddling at Bowthorpe Marsh.

Tuesday, June 21. Alfie paddling at Bowthorpe Marsh. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Wednesday, June 22. Rebekah Read, with her girls Isabella, aged 13 weeks and Sienna, aged 4.

Wednesday, June 22. Rebekah Read, with her girls Isabella, aged 13 weeks and Sienna, aged 4. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan.

Thursday, June 23. Hannah playing the hang drum, also known as a handpan. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, June 24. Happy summer!

Friday, June 24. Happy summer! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, June 25. Peggy supporting the Eaton Park park run on Saturday.

Saturday, June 25. Peggy supporting the Eaton Park park run on Saturday. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, June 26. Vegetables starting to grow for summer.

Sunday, June 26. Vegetables starting to grow for summer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

