Glimpses of Norwich week 23: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Thursday, June 16. Ali Mackenzie from Ton House. Ali and her team have made seven corgis for Broadland County Council for the Platinum Jubliee. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Another week in our fine city has passed and today we welcome in summer.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, June 13. Frankie, with her stall Frankie's Fayre, on Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, June 14. Celtic folk harpist Wren Pretty playing on Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, June 15. Rich, Olly, Sammy and Dominique enjoying their lunch in Castle Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, June 20. Ice creams in Chapelfield Gardens during the heatwave. - Credit: Lauren DeBoise

Saturday, June 19. Trees coming into fruit for summer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme