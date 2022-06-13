Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Glimpses of Norwich week 22: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:01 AM June 13, 2022
Saturday, June 11. Thomas Wilde, 21, serving at Eaton Park Cafe.

Saturday, June 11. Thomas Wilde, 21, serving at Eaton Park Cafe. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as it gets warmer and warmer.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, June 6. Field of daisies in Stoke Holy Cross.

Monday, June 6. Field of daisies in Stoke Holy Cross. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Tuesday, June 7. Eaton park heron.

Tuesday, June 7. Eaton park heron. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Thursday, June 9. Bug hotel down Fishergate.

Thursday, June 9. Bug hotel down Fishergate. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Thursday, June 9. Colin working The Killers concert at Carrow Road.

Thursday, June 9. Colin working The Killers concert at Carrow Road. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Friday, June 10. Lollipop lady Nicola Hilton on Union Street.

Friday, June 10. Lollipop lady Nicola Hilton on Union Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, June 11. Thomas Wilde, 21, serving at Eaton Park Cafe.

Saturday, June 11. Thomas Wilde, 21, serving at Eaton Park Cafe. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, June 12. Sunny Pottergate.

Sunday, June 12. Sunny Pottergate. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

