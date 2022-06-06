Glimpses of Norwich week 21: a picture a day from a week in our fine city
Published: 1:06 PM June 6, 2022
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Lauren De Boise/Danielle Booden
Norwich, our fine city steeped in history has seen yet another historical landmark as people gathered together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the last week.
Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.
Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.
Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.