Glimpses of Norwich week 21: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

person

Sarah Ravencroft

Published: 1:06 PM June 6, 2022
Norwich, our fine city steeped in history has seen yet another historical landmark as people gathered together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the last week.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

A swan and its cygnets on the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Monday, May 30. A swan and its cygnets on the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mousehold heath on a rainy Tuesday

Tuesday, May 31. Mousehold heath on a rain day. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich from Fye Bridge in the early evening sunshine

Wednesday, June 1. Norwich from Fye Bridge in the early evening sunshine - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Rex the labrador feeling patriot on the Queen's PLatinum Jubilee

Thursday, June 2. Rex the labrador feeling patriot on the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A newlywed couple celebrate their wedding at Norwich Cathedral during the long bank holiday

Friday, June 3. A newlywed couple celebrate their wedding at Norwich Cathedral during the long bank holiday - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Bride to be Lizzy Cooper celebrates her hen party at the Lamb Inn with her maid of honour Frankie Wil

Saturday, June 4. Bride to be Lizzy Cooper celebrates her hen party at the Lamb Inn with her maid of honour Frankie Wilkinson - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Cllr Chrissie Rumsby serving the teas and cakes at St Catherine’s Church Jubilee party in Mile Cross

Saturday, June 4. Cllr Chrissie Rumsby serving the teas and cakes at St Catherine’s Church Jubilee party in Mile Cross - Credit: Sonya Duncan


