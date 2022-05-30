Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Glimpses of Norwich week 20: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 1:54 PM May 30, 2022
Glimpsses header

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as it gets warmer and warmer.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, May 23. A rainy day in the city.

Monday, May 23. A rainy day in the city. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, May 24. Graffiti in Grapes Hill underpass.

Tuesday, May 24. Graffiti in Grapes Hill underpass. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, May 25. Ray Harvey getting ready for the Jubilee on his Norwich Market stall.

Wednesday, May 25. Ray Harvey getting ready for the Jubilee on his Norwich Market stall. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 26. Khalil and Luca practising skating in Chapelfield Gardens.

Thursday, May 26. Khalil and Luca practising skating in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Glimpses Josh and daughter Grace

Friday, May 27. Josh with 10-month old daughter Grace playing in the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Glimpses pliea baby

Saturday, May 28. New growth at the start of summer. Pilea baby. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, May 29. Jubilee window at Castle Quarter.

Sunday, May 29. Jubilee window at Castle Quarter. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


