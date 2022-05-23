Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 19: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:28 AM May 23, 2022
Updated: 9:43 AM May 23, 2022
Friday, May 20. Dylan Knight, Joel Coppard, Matthew Harrison and Dean Leggett, setting up the Commun

Friday, May 20. Dylan Knight, Joel Coppard, Matthew Harrison and Dean Leggett, setting up the Community Chest for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as it gets warmer and warmer.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, May 19. Bar staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival bar

Monday, May 19. Bar staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival bar, Kris Wymer, Lauren Callaghan, Georgia Waldock and Justin Frank. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, May 17. Singing in the street.

Saturday, May 17. Singing in the street. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Wednesday, May 18. Al, barber at Mr Barbers.

Wednesday, May 18. Al, barber at Mr Barbers. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun.

Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, May 20. Dylan Knight, Joel Coppard, Matthew Harrison and Dean Leggett, setting up the Commun

Friday, May 20. Dylan Knight, Joel Coppard, Matthew Harrison and Dean Leggett, setting up the Community Chest for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Rhododendrons in bloom at Mousehold Heath

Sunday, May 22. Rhododendrons in bloom at Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Blimblim the feret eating her lunch

Saturday, May 21. Blimblim the feret eating her lunch - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Punters enjoying the beer garden at the Garden Cocktail Bar and Eatery in Muspole Street.

Norwich cocktail bar and restaurant relaunches with new name and menu

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich fans celebrate their side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, N

Supporters' fears that Spurs game at Carrow Road may turn nasty

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The new Tesco Express store in London Street is close to completion 

Finishing touches added to new Tesco store in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Owner Barclay Gray with the battered birthday treats that will be available over October half term at Lucy's Fish and Chips. 

Food and Drink

The top 7 fish and chip shops in Norwich according to Tripadvisor

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon