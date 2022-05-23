Glimpses of Norwich week 19: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Friday, May 20. Dylan Knight, Joel Coppard, Matthew Harrison and Dean Leggett, setting up the Community Chest for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival Garden Party. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as it gets warmer and warmer.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, May 19. Bar staff at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival bar, Kris Wymer, Lauren Callaghan, Georgia Waldock and Justin Frank. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, May 17. Singing in the street. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Wednesday, May 18. Al, barber at Mr Barbers. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 19. Wink, having a break in the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, May 22. Rhododendrons in bloom at Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson