Glimpses of Norwich week 18: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Sunday, May 15. Siblings Nell, age 2, and Flynn, aged 4 and three-quarters, playing on their bikes in Heigham Park. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as it gets warmer and warmer.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, May 9. Norwich Cathedral volunteer Mark Hill looking round The Arborealists: Trees and the Sacred, on at the Cathedral Hostry until the end of May. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tuesday, May 11. Feeding the birds at Wensum Park. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, May 11. Sylvie, age 4. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 12. Spring blossom is lit up in the May sunshine as people relax at the junction of London Street and Bedford Street. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Friday, May 13. Fun at the festival, waiting for the dominos to topple. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, May 14. Chapelfield Gardens busy with people enjoying the sunshine and the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme