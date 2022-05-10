Glimpses of Norwich week 17: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, May 2. You only need to drive for ten minutes out of Norwich to see baby calves in Swardeston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tuesday, April 3. Ninnie, from Hatakee Ramen Club, and owner of Sevenwolves, Dogfish and Catfish, Nick. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, May 4. Karim, chef at the Sahara North African cafe in St Benedicts. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Thursday, May 5. Voting day. Sandra Walmsley at the Castle Quarter polling station. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, May 6. Norwich from Mousehold Avenue - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Saturday, May 7. Cemetery in bloom. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, May 8. Andy Tillett outside his St Benedicts shop, Press To Play. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



