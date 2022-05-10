Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Glimpses of Norwich week 17: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 6:00 AM May 10, 2022
Karim, chef at the Sahara North African cafe in St Benedicts.

Wednesday, May 4. Karim, chef at the Sahara North African cafe in St Benedicts. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Another week in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Builder Tom Seaman who also runs the family's cattle herd in his spare time

Monday, May 2. You only need to drive for ten minutes out of Norwich to see baby calves in Swardeston. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Tuesday, April 3. Ninnie, from Hatakee Ramen Club, and owner of Sevenwolves, Dogfish and Catfish, Ni

Tuesday, April 3. Ninnie, from Hatakee Ramen Club, and owner of Sevenwolves, Dogfish and Catfish, Nick. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, May 5. Voting day. Sandra Walmsley at the Castle Quarter polling station.

Thursday, May 5. Voting day. Sandra Walmsley at the Castle Quarter polling station. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Glimpses - glimpse of Norwich from Mousehold Avenue

Friday, May 6. Norwich from Mousehold Avenue - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Cemetery blooms

Saturday, May 7. Cemetery in bloom. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Weekend Glimpses - Andy Tillett outside his St Benedicts shop, Press To Play.

Sunday, May 8. Andy Tillett outside his St Benedicts shop, Press To Play. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


