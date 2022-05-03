Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 16: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 6:00 AM May 3, 2022
Wednesday, April 27. Brittany and Jennifer, staff at Oh So Sweet.

Wednesday, April 27. Brittany and Jennifer, staff at Oh So Sweet. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as we enjoyed the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, April 25. Richard Pottle, who has been working at Thorns for five years. The family run DIY

Monday, April 25. Richard Pottle, who has been working at Thorns for five years. The family run DIY store has been in Norwich since 1835. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Frances Cooke and Corinne Ainsworth who both work at the Feed. The Feed is in Waterloo parl, Norwich

Tuesday, April 26. Frances Cooke and Corinne Ainsworth who both work at the Feed. The Feed is in Waterloo Park, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Wednesday, April 27. Brittany and Jennifer, staff at Oh So Sweet.

Wednesday, April 27. Brittany and Jennifer, staff at Oh So Sweet. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

UEA media student journalists, from left, Cerys Baker, Tom Porteus and Holly Clement, out in the cit

Thursday, April 28. UEA media student journalists, Cerys Baker, Tom Porteus and Holly Clement, out in the city interviewing members of the public. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Giles Hayward-Smith, manager of Strangers in AllSaints Street, serving coffee at the hatch.

Friday, April 29. Giles Hayward-Smith, manager of Strangers in All Saints Street, serving coffee at the hatch. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saturday, April 30. Melrose, in her window spot of The Wolf Pack Salon on St Benedicts Street.

Saturday, April 30. Melrose, in her window spot of The Wolf Pack Salon on St Benedicts Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, May 1. Spring flowers from a garden in the golden triangle.

Sunday, May 1. Spring flowers from a garden in the golden triangle. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


Norwich News

Don't Miss

Police at the scene after an unexplained death in Mile Cross.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Police officers at scene after unexplained death of man in Mile Cross

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The Valpy Avenue allotment sauna before it was converted. Pictured inset is city councillor Vaughan Thomas

Man who built sauna on allotment says it is now just a shed

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Shipfield police investigations continue

Norwich Live News

Police search two homes as part of death probe

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich skyline.

Data

Revealed: The 7 cheapest streets to buy a property in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon