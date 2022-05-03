Glimpses of Norwich week 16: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as we enjoyed the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, April 25. Richard Pottle, who has been working at Thorns for five years. The family run DIY store has been in Norwich since 1835. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, April 26. Frances Cooke and Corinne Ainsworth who both work at the Feed. The Feed is in Waterloo Park, Norwich. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Wednesday, April 27. Brittany and Jennifer, staff at Oh So Sweet. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, April 28. UEA media student journalists, Cerys Baker, Tom Porteus and Holly Clement, out in the city interviewing members of the public. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Friday, April 29. Giles Hayward-Smith, manager of Strangers in All Saints Street, serving coffee at the hatch. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saturday, April 30. Melrose, in her window spot of The Wolf Pack Salon on St Benedicts Street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, May 1. Spring flowers from a garden in the golden triangle. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme



