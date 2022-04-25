Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Glimpses of Norwich week 15: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 12:07 PM April 25, 2022
Wednesday, April 20. Poppy and Hannah, with baby Cleo, 9 months, in Castle Gardens.

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as we enjoyed the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Samuel Tassili busking beside the River Wensum with his unusual Dobro guitar.

Linda Warren and Jane Munro of Doggies and Moggies, in Eaton Park.

Wednesday, April 20. Poppy and Hannah, with baby Cleo, 9 months, in Castle Gardens.

Glimpses Norwich. Jenny Coupland, Tofurei Owner. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Thursday, April 21. Jenny Coupland, Tofurei owner. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Friday, April 22. City Host volunteers Allan, Keith and Linda on Guildhall Hill.

Friday, April 22. City Host volunteers Allan, Keith and Linda on Guildhall Hill. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jane Walker from Purple Community Fund is selling Sunflower broaches

Saturday, April 23. Jane Walker from Purple Community Fund is selling Sunflower broaches, made by the Phillipino people her charity supports, to fundraise for the Ukraine appeal. Contact Purple Community Fund to sell these sunflowers yourself. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A man rides his mountain bike through the woods at Mousehold

Sunday, April 24. A man rides his mountain bike through the woods at Mousehold Heath. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

