Glimpses of Norwich week 14: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 7:00 AM April 19, 2022
Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as we enjoyed the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh,

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, April 11. Biker Gertie Ashton.

Monday, April 11. Biker Gertie Ashton. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Kayla Payne, 10, enjoying the Easter holidays in Norwich.

Tuesday, April 12. Kayla Payne, 10, enjoying the Easter holidays in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sarah Moore, Montezuma's shop manager. Pictures: Brittny Woodman

Wednesday, April 13. Sarah Moore, Montezuma's shop manager. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Manu with an Easter egg. Pictures BRITTANY WOODMAN

Thursday, April 14. Manu with an Easter egg. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Robin enjoying Easter trailt at Earlham park.

Friday, April 15. Robin enjoying Easter trail at Earlham park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Saturday, March 16. Imogen and Ellen, of Macarons and More.

Saturday, March 16. Imogen and Ellen, of Macarons and More. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, April 17. A peaceful Norwich city centre as businesses close for Easter Sunday.

Sunday, April 17. A peaceful Norwich city centre as businesses close for Easter Sunday. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

