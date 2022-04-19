Glimpses of Norwich week 14: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed as we enjoyed the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh,

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, April 11. Biker Gertie Ashton. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, April 12. Kayla Payne, 10, enjoying the Easter holidays in Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Wednesday, April 13. Sarah Moore, Montezuma's shop manager. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Thursday, April 14. Manu with an Easter egg. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Friday, April 15. Robin enjoying Easter trail at Earlham park. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Saturday, March 16. Imogen and Ellen, of Macarons and More. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme