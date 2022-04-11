Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 13: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:46 AM April 11, 2022
Updated: 11:50 AM April 11, 2022
Riri Atkinson. 

Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh,

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Vanessa, working at the churros stall by Chantry Place.

Monday, April 4. Vanessa, working at the churros stall by Chantry Place. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tombland Alley, Norwich. Photo taken by Emily Vincent our amazing work experience.

Tuesday, April 5. Tombland Alley, Norwich. Photo taken by our amazing work experience. - Credit: Emily Vincent

Dave Cole, local artist, Norwich outdoor painting group. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Wednesday, April 6. Dave Cole, local artist, Norwich outdoor painting group. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Riri Atkinson. 

Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Lewis Bolingbroke, left, and his dad, Mark, taking a break whilst working for SJR Scaffolding in th

Lewis Bolingbroke, left, and his dad, Mark, taking a break whilst working for SJR Scaffolding in the city. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saturday, April 9. A man enjoys his lunch with a view of the city

Saturday, April 9. A man enjoys his lunch with a view of the city - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Sunday, April 10. Victory for Norwich at Carrow Road

Sunday, April 10. Victory for Norwich at Carrow Road - Credit: Chloe Slater


Norwich News

