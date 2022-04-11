Glimpses of Norwich week 13: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh,

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, April 4. Vanessa, working at the churros stall by Chantry Place. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, April 5. Tombland Alley, Norwich. Photo taken by our amazing work experience. - Credit: Emily Vincent

Wednesday, April 6. Dave Cole, local artist, Norwich outdoor painting group. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Thursday, April 7. Riri Atkinson. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Lewis Bolingbroke, left, and his dad, Mark, taking a break whilst working for SJR Scaffolding in the city. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saturday, April 9. A man enjoys his lunch with a view of the city - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Sunday, April 10. Victory for Norwich at Carrow Road - Credit: Chloe Slater



