Glimpses of Norwich week 12: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh,

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, March 28. Ice cream on The Haymarket. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, March 31. Spring flowers. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, April 1. True Love Tattoos artist, Smalls, at work on a tattoo for Rosie Wigg, at the Bridewell Alley shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saturday, April 2. St James' Works, Jarrold's Printing Works. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme