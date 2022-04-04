Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich week 12: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 8:58 AM April 4, 2022
Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog.

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh,

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, March 28. Ice cream on The Haymarket.

Monday, March 28. Ice cream on The Haymarket. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble. 

Tuesday, March 29. George, barber at Courage Noble. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog.

Wednesday, March 30. Willow, Head in the Clouds dog. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, March 31. Spring flowers.

Thursday, March 31. Spring flowers. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

True Love Tattoos artist, Smalls, at work on a tattoo for Rosie Wigg, at the Bridewell Alley shop.

Friday, April 1. True Love Tattoos artist, Smalls, at work on a tattoo for Rosie Wigg, at the Bridewell Alley shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Saturday, April 2. St James' Works, Jarrold's Printing Works.

Saturday, April 2. St James' Works, Jarrold's Printing Works. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, April 3. Making friends at Norwich Market.

Sunday, April 3. Making friends at Norwich Market. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Norwich News

Don't Miss

District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon

Speeding concerns raised as city road used as 'racetrack'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The marquee outside the Woolpack Inn in Norwich city centre has been ripped up by high winds

Gusts rip up pub's marquee

Dolly Carter

Logo Icon
Catton Grove Road to close prompting First Bus diversions

Busy city road to close for roadworks

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Man wanted for 11 thefts arrested in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon