Glimpses of Norwich week 11: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:06 AM March 28, 2022
Friday, March 25. Gail and William Block of GB Plants on Rampant Horse street.

Friday, March 25. Gail and William Block of GB Plants on Rampant Horse street. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A beautiful, warm week of spring in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, March 21. Sophy Soeng of The Orient Express on Norwich Market.

Monday, March 21. Sophy Soeng of The Orient Express on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 22. Mary Lowden, sketching Norwich Market.

Tuesday, March 22. Mary Lowden, sketching Norwich Market. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Wednesday, March 23. A brew on the market. 

Wednesday, March 23. A brew on the market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, March 24. NUA students Chloe Read and Lucy Staniforth.

Thursday, March 24. NUA students Chloe Read and Lucy Staniforth. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, March 26. Masses of spring flowers in bloom at Earlham Cemetery.  

Saturday, March 26. Masses of spring flowers in bloom at Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, March 28. Happy Mother's Day!

Sunday, March 28. Happy Mother's Day! - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

