Glimpses of Norwich week ten: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Another week of spring in our fine city has passed.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, March 14. Ruby Byatt, 17, and Lily Harris, 18 enjoying a lunch break down by NUA. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 15. Saxophone busker David Boyce. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 16. Tom, of The Coffee Pedlar. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, March 17. Dea, Val and Chloe enjoying an ice cream in the spring sunshine. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, March 18. Early morning visit to Ford's Fishmonger, Fruit & Veg off Unthank road. Pictured is Pam and Chris Ford. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, March 19. The Mighty Guevaras playing on Gentleman's Walk. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme