Glimpses of Norwich week nine: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Another week in our fine city has passed and Spring has arrived.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, March 7. Puppy walk and training through Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, March 8. Jasmine and Huey enjoying chips from Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, March 9. Eve having lunch out at Zizzi's with her owners. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, March 10. Mia Passmore, Molly De Smith, Daisy Dodsworth soaking up the Spring sunshine in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Woltenholme

Friday, March 11. Anmar Mirza creating a mural in the window of Philip Browne, in connection with Moosey Art. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, March 12. Balls of wool outside Sew Creative on St Giles. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme