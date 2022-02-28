News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Glimpses of Norwich week seven: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:49 AM February 28, 2022
February, Thursday 24. Tatti, Toby and Luke sheltering from the hail storm.

February, Thursday 24. Tatti, Toby and Luke sheltering from the hail storm. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week in our fine city has passed and February draws to a close. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, February 21. Outside City Hall.

Monday, February 21. Outside City Hall. - Credit: Siofra Connor

Tuesday, February 22. Siblings Esther, 20, and Ben Collier, 18, busking outside Jarrolds. 

Tuesday, February 22. Siblings Esther, 20, and Ben Collier, 18, busking outside Jarrolds. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, February 23. Leaf, 12 weeks.

Wednesday, February 23. Leaf, 12 weeks. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, February 25. Window shopping down St Giles.

Friday, February 25. Window shopping down St Giles. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, February 26. Soaking up the sun in Earlham Cemetery.

Saturday, February 26. Soaking up the sun in Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, February 27. Frostbite Sailing Club out on the River Yare at Whitlingham.

Sunday, February 27. Frostbite Sailing Club out on the River Yare at Whitlingham. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

