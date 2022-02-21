News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Glimpses of Norwich week six: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 9:32 AM February 21, 2022
Another week in our fine city has passed, this one rather breezy. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

February, Monday 14. Jarrolds for Valentine's Day.

February, Monday 14. Jarrolds for Valentine's Day. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Tuesday 15. Stuart Page and Steve Boardley of City Fish on Norwich Market.

February, Tuesday 15. Stuart Page and Steve Boardley of City Fish on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Wednesday 16. Terry Adams busking on the Haymarket.

February, Wednesday 16. Terry Adams busking on the Haymarket. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Thursday 17. Heather Jenkins and Bryony Fayers with baby Laurel of bear, on Avenue Road.

February, Thursday 17. Heather Jenkins and Bryony Fayers with baby Laurel of bear, on Avenue Road. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Caught in storm Eunice.

February, Friday 18. Caught in Storm Eunice. - Credit: Siofra Connor

Walter West, 16-months-old, enjoys a light spinner during Love Light Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLE

Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city. February, Saturday 19. Walter West, 16-months-old, enjoys a light spinner during Love Light Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A blustery walk at Marston Marshes. 

February, Sunday 20. A blustery walk at Marston Marshes. - Credit: Siofra Connor


