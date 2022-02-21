Glimpses of Norwich week six: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city. February, Saturday 19. Walter West, 16-months-old, enjoys a light spinner during Love Light Norwich. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

Another week in our fine city has passed, this one rather breezy.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

February, Monday 14. Jarrolds for Valentine's Day. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Tuesday 15. Stuart Page and Steve Boardley of City Fish on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Wednesday 16. Terry Adams busking on the Haymarket. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Thursday 17. Heather Jenkins and Bryony Fayers with baby Laurel of bear, on Avenue Road. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Friday 18. Caught in Storm Eunice. - Credit: Siofra Connor

February, Sunday 20. A blustery walk at Marston Marshes. - Credit: Siofra Connor



