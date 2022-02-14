News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Glimpses of Norwich week five: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:14 AM February 14, 2022
February, Tuesday 8. Florence, 6 weeks.

Another week in our fine city has passed, with snowdrops and daffodils finally starting to show their pretty faces. 

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

January, Monday 7. Angel Lewis, 19.

February, Tuesday 8. Florence, 6 weeks.

February, Wednesday 9. Elowen, aged 6, in Chapelfield gardens.

February, Wednesday 9. Elowen, aged 6, in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Thursday 10. 'Will there be an abundance of flowers and singing and joy?'

February, Thursday 10. 'Will there be an abundance of flowers and singing and joy?' - Credit: Siofra Connor

February,  Friday 11. Kieran LH, busking by the entrance to The Royal Arcade.

February, Friday 11. Kieran LH, busking by the entrance to The Royal Arcade. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Saturday 12. Outside Cupcake and Co. on Upper St Giles.

February, Saturday 12. Outside Cupcake and Co. on Upper St Giles. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Sunday 13. Games before the rain in Chapelfield Gardens.

February, Sunday 13. Games before the rain in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

