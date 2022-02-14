Gallery
Glimpses of Norwich week five: a picture a day from a week in our fine city
Published: 10:14 AM February 14, 2022
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Another week in our fine city has passed, with snowdrops and daffodils finally starting to show their pretty faces.
Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.
Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.
Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.