Glimpses of Norwich week four: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:20 AM February 7, 2022
February, Wednesday 2. Jiriaya with his dad, Melusi Sayekaya.

We have entered February and another week in our fine city has passed - this one a little breezy. Can you help us solve the mystery of the umbrella on King Street?

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

January, Monday 31. Norwich market stall holder Andy Worman.

February, Tuesday 1. Flags fly at the All Saints Antiques Centre on a windy Tuesday in the city.

February, Tuesday 1. Flags fly at the All Saints Antiques Centre on a windy Tuesday in the city. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The mystery in King Street, Norwich, as to how did an umbrella end up stuck in a drainpipe several s

February, Friday 4. A wet start to Friday.  

February, Friday 4. A wet start to Friday. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Saturday 5. Signs of brighter days ahead soon.

February, Saturday 5. Signs of brighter days ahead soon. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

February, Sunday 6. A windy day at Whitlingham Broad.

February, Sunday 6. A windy day at Whitlingham Broad. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


