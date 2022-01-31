News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Glimpses of Norwich week three: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:04 AM January 31, 2022
Another week in our fine city has passed, filled with sunshine and mist.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Tuesday, January 25. City Hall and St Peter Mancroft lit up in the dark winter evening.

Tuesday, January 25. City Hall and St Peter Mancroft lit up in the dark winter evening. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend. 

Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, January 27. Brian Wells, owner of Carrellos coffee van, parked just off Theatre Street for 15 years.

Thursday, January 27. Brian Wells, owner of Carrellos coffee van, parked just off Theatre Street for 15 years. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, January 28. View over Norwich from Kett's Heights as the mists lifts, making way for the sun.

Friday, January 28. View over Norwich from Kett's Heights as the mists lifts, making way for the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, January 29. Barn Road looking towards Grapes Hill.

Saturday, January 29. Barn Road looking towards Grapes Hill. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, January 30. Artist Malca Schotten sketching for paintings  in the winter sun at Earlham Cemetery.

Sunday, January 30. Artist Malca Schotten sketching for paintings in the winter sun at Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

