Glimpses of Norwich week three: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Gallery

Wednesday, January 26. Joe and Chris, who have recently moved to East Anglia from Southend. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Another week in our fine city has passed, filled with sunshine and mist.

Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique.

Independent, beautiful, and friendly. Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave.

Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, January 24. Pigeons watching over Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Tuesday, January 25. City Hall and St Peter Mancroft lit up in the dark winter evening. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, January 27. Brian Wells, owner of Carrellos coffee van, parked just off Theatre Street for 15 years. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, January 28. View over Norwich from Kett's Heights as the mists lifts, making way for the sun. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, January 29. Barn Road looking towards Grapes Hill. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme