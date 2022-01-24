News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 10:04 AM January 24, 2022
Wednesday, January 19. Sonkai jeweller, Craig Snape.

Another week in our fine city has passed, filled with sunshine and frost. Glimpses of Norwich takes a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly, Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave. Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Anonymous artwork on Wensum Street. "800M of the world's people are vulnerable to climate change impacts".

Monday, January 17. Anonymous artwork on Wensum Street. "800M of the world's people are vulnerable to climate change impacts". - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Monday, January 18. First bus driver Colin Woodgate. 

Tuesday, January 18. First bus driver Colin Woodgate. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, January 19. Sonkai jeweller, Craig Snape.

Stephen and Millie Cary, of Cary's Flowers on Norwich Market.

Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city. Thursday, January 20. Stephen and Millie Cary, of Cary's Flowers on Norwich Market. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, January 21. William Hill enjoying the sun in Chapelfield Gardens. 

Friday, January 21. William Hill enjoying the sun in Chapelfield Gardens. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A walk through Earlham Cemetery.

Saturday, January 22. A walk through Earlham Cemetery. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Sunday, January 23. A chilly walk to Riverside

Sunday, January 23. A chilly walk to Riverside - Credit: Siofra Connor


