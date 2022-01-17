News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Gallery

Glimpses of Norwich: a picture a day from a week in our fine city

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 11:15 AM January 17, 2022
Welcome to Glimpses of Norwich. We are going to take a look at all those moments of our fine city which sometimes pass us by. The moments which make us smile, laugh, warm our hearts and which make our city unique. 

As we launched the new feature, Norwich presented us with a week of wintery weather and the people of the city were out to enjoy the moment. 

Independent, beautiful, and friendly, Norwich wins you over and grips you so tight you don't want to leave. Whether you have never left or can't stay away, it has stolen the heart of so many of us.

Monday, January 10. A glorious sunrise to start a week of beautiful sunny, frosty weather.

Monday, January 10. A glorious sunrise to start a week of beautiful sunny, frosty weather. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Wednesday, January 12. Andrew and Taya enjoy chips from Norwich Market, with baby Rupert.

Wednesday, January 12. Andrew and Taya enjoy chips from Norwich Market, with baby Rupert. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Thursday, January 13. Roger Yaxley, City of Norwich Here to Help volunteer. 

Thursday, January 13. Roger Yaxley, City of Norwich Here to Help volunteer. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Friday, January 14. A gorgeous cold and frosty start to Friday.  

Friday, January 14. A gorgeous cold and frosty start to Friday. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Saturday, January 15. UEA campus and sculpture park at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts.

Saturday, January 15. UEA campus and sculpture park at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts. - Credit: Kirstie Everard

Sunday, January 16. Views over Whitlingham Broad on a sunny Sunday.

Sunday, January 16. Views over Whitlingham Broad on a sunny Sunday. - Credit: Siofra Connor

