Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

PUBLISHED: 15:30 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:51 05 November 2018

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

A man has been reported missing after failing to turn up for work on Saturday.

Scott Head was last seen on Friday November 2 at an address in Southwold.

Suffolk Police were alerted when the 30-year-old did not attend work the following day.

Mr Head, from Gisleham, near Lowestoft, is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with short, mousey coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue puffa jacket and jeans, brown boots and carrying a black satchel and carrier bag.

Officers believe he may have travelled to Norwich on Saturday and are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

