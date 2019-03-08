Giant spider spooks shoppers in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 15:56 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:56 10 August 2019
intu Chapelfield
A giant spider has been spotted terrifying shoppers in Norwich.
The larger than life arachnid, which was actually a puppet, startled unsuspecting shoppers on more than one occasion when it appeared at Intu Chapelfield on Saturday,
You may also want to watch:
Measuring four metres in height, the puppet was at the shopping centre as part of a preview of the Big Bug Tour, a celebration of insects which is planned for later this month.
Taking place from August 31 until September 14, the Big Bug Tour will see 12 giant and intricately-designed lifelike bugs installed around the shopping centre for inquisitive minds young and old to discover.
A statement on the Intu Chapelfield website said: "New research has revealed that being closer to nature makes you 67pc happier, but only one in six children have seen a single brilliant bug in six months! Our exhibition aims to bring adults and children face-to-face with 12 giant British bugs to reconnect people with nature and make them happier."