Giant spider spooks shoppers in Norwich

Arachnobot, the world's first giant spider puppet, visited intu Chapelfield as part of their celebrations of nature's tiniest creatures. Picture: intu Chapelfield intu Chapelfield

A giant spider has been spotted terrifying shoppers in Norwich.

The larger than life arachnid, which was actually a puppet, startled unsuspecting shoppers on more than one occasion when it appeared at Intu Chapelfield on Saturday,

Measuring four metres in height, the puppet was at the shopping centre as part of a preview of the Big Bug Tour, a celebration of insects which is planned for later this month.

Taking place from August 31 until September 14, the Big Bug Tour will see 12 giant and intricately-designed lifelike bugs installed around the shopping centre for inquisitive minds young and old to discover.

A statement on the Intu Chapelfield website said: "New research has revealed that being closer to nature makes you 67pc happier, but only one in six children have seen a single brilliant bug in six months! Our exhibition aims to bring adults and children face-to-face with 12 giant British bugs to reconnect people with nature and make them happier."