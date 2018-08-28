Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Your chance to get half price Norwich Ice Rink tickets

PUBLISHED: 06:30 02 January 2019

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

If the January blues are getting you down, you can head to the Norwich Ice Rink for a special discount.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

With the festivities now coming to a close, Norwich Ice Rink, which is sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, is keeping reality at bay for two days next week with a special 50pc offer.

Those wanting to take a spin onto the ice between January 2 and 3 will be able to use our special BACK2SCHOOL offer, which will take 50pc off regular ticket prices for our hourly slots between 10am and 4pm.

Regular tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

People will be able to skate until Sunday, January 6.

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

Share your pictures with us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using #NorwichIceRink

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Jazz musician at centre of antisemitism row denies he breached Islington gig ban, saying: It was Santa Claus on the sax, not me

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

#includeImage($article, 225)

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

#includeImage($article, 225)

Islington’s year in news: Gazette recaps the best, worst and oddest of 2018

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Rail fare hike prompts protests outside Norwich railway stations

Protests have been held in Norwich and King's Lynn over rail fare increases. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Time to cut back on red meat and take fewer flights, says Norwich MP Clive Lewis

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Your chance to get half price Norwich Ice Rink tickets

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Paddy Davitt verdict: Brave on the pitch, brave off it. City go to the well again

Teemu Pukki is about to go down in the area under a challenge from Julian Jeanvier but no penalty was awarded by referee Gavin Ward

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists