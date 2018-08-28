Your chance to get a discount on tickets for Norwich Ice Rink

The Castle Mall Ice Rink opens December 15. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant

Get 10pc off all ice rink tickets if you book before November 7.

As the opening of the rink approaches, members of the public hoping to get their skates on can save money on pre-booked tickets.

A special 10pc discount will be available until November 8, when customers book their slots online.

The offer is valid on all tickets and sessions, it can be redeemed by using the code EARLYBIRD at the checkout.

Sponsered by Bakers & Larners of Holt, the rink will open in Castle Mall Gardens on Friday, December 14 to Sunday, January 6.

Slots are on the hour, every hour and include 15 minutes for taking skates on and off.

The rink will be open seven days a week between 10am-9pm, with its only planned closures being Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

For tickets, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk or search ‘Norwich Ice Rink’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for information and updates.