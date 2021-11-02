News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ach nein! What do German Canaries think of Farke's precarious position?

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 PM November 2, 2021
Daniel Farke is under real pressure in the Carrow Road hotseat 

Daniel Farke is under real pressure in the Carrow Road hotseat - Credit: Archant

Norwich City fans hailing from Germany have had an extra incentive when seeing their beloved Canaries play under the management of fellow countryman Daniel Farke.

But even they are beginning to lose some faith in the Ostwestfalen-born coach after a rotten start to the current Premier League campaign.

City fan Martin Schmierer was born in Stuggart but moved to the UK when he was just a week old. 

Lord mayor Martin Schmierer holds a Norwich City scarf aloft in the council chamber. Picture: Courte

Martin Schmierer holding up a Norwich City scarf back when he was mayor at a time the club were promoted in the 2018/19 season - Credit: Martin Schmierer

Speaking after the 2-1 loss to Leeds, Mr Schmierer said: "It's a real shame the style of possession-based, gegenpress - a style of football made famous by German coaches - play we became so accustomed to is now being neglected.

"German managers have been associated with high energy levels and the last three Champions League winners have all been German.

"Two of them are doing very well in the Premier League, but unfortunately at the other end of the table Norwich seem to have lost that sense of identity which had built up over the last three years."

Daniel Farke is banking on Norwich City fans backing his side against Leeds 

Norwich City's German manager Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mr Schmierer, who is a city councillor, believes the interest in Farke back in Germany has gone down compared to the 2018/19 promotion season.

This was a time when German players such as Marco Stiepermann and Christoph Zimmermann were integral to the club's success.

"The interest is still there but perhaps less so. It is more focused on Tuchel and Klopp as the two big managers," he said.

Daniel Farke cut a dejected figure at the end of Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds

Daniel Farke cut a dejected figure at the end of Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat to Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

But the Canary supporter is not calling for Farke to return home just yet - despite the club being rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. 

"There is still enough time in the season. We are only a quarter of the way in," Mr Schmierer said.

"But the fans I speak to at the moment are not asking whether we are going to be relegated but 'are we going to be worse than Derby?'. It is not a place Norwich fans ever considered themselves to be in." 

Paul Standley, who is from Norfolk, is part of the German Canaries Supporters group who are hoping to see Farke turn around the club's fortunes.

Paul Standley with a German Canaries flag as Norwich City took on Schalke during their pre-season to

Paul Standley with a German Canaries flag - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"There's certainly been a lot more coverage of Norwich these past four years or so, since Daniel Farke arrived," Mr Standley added.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon