Generous shoppers make it a record year for Christmas Giving Tree campaign for children in care

17 December, 2018 - 14:21
Staff at Norfolk County Council wrap the books which generous shoppers bought for children in care. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Generous shoppers helped a campaign to bring Christmas cheer to children in care in Norfolk to a record year.

Norfolk County Council teamed up with Waterstones for the annual Giving Tree Appeal, which provides books to children in care.

The Giving Tree was located in the book shop’s Castle Street branch in Norwich and was decorated with tags, each representing a child.

Children from around the county used the tags to ask members of the public to purchase a book for them – either a specific title, author or genre.

The council had 480 requests from children in care who were keen to get books and the public ended up buying 750 books for them, which have been wrapped ready for Christmas.

The council thanked shoppers for their generosity in buying the books for the children.

The appeal began in 2006 and has benefitted thousands of young children.

