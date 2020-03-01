Emergency services called to gas leak report

Emergency services were called to a gas leak at Newbegin Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer. Archant

Emergency services were called to help deal with a gas leak in a Norwich street.

Fire crews were called to Newbegin Road, near Plumstead Road, at just after 11.40pm on Saturday (February 29).

Crews from Earlham, Wroxham and Carrow went to the street, with firefighters wearing breathing kit while they checked the area using gas monitoring equipment.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to the scene by the gas supplier. He said, having checked the scene, crews left at 12.30am.