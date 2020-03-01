Search

Advanced search

Emergency services called to gas leak report

PUBLISHED: 07:07 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 01 March 2020

Emergency services were called to a gas leak at Newbegin Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Emergency services were called to a gas leak at Newbegin Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Archant

Emergency services were called to help deal with a gas leak in a Norwich street.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews were called to Newbegin Road, near Plumstead Road, at just after 11.40pm on Saturday (February 29).

Crews from Earlham, Wroxham and Carrow went to the street, with firefighters wearing breathing kit while they checked the area using gas monitoring equipment.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they had been called to the scene by the gas supplier. He said, having checked the scene, crews left at 12.30am.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

See the £410,000 penthouse for sale with ‘garden in the sky’

A Norwich penthouse is for sale in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Pic: Reality estate agents

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

See the £410,000 penthouse for sale with ‘garden in the sky’

A Norwich penthouse is for sale in the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Pic: Reality estate agents

WATCH: Five people arrested in Sainsbury’s car park after car taken

Police arrested five people in a carpark near Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Police investigate sudden death in Norwich

A sudden death at a home on King Street is being investigated by police. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Review: Sink Ya Teeth show why they’re Norwich’s hottest band right now

Norwich duo Sink Ya Teeth launch their new album with a gig at Norwich Arts Centre on Leap Day. Picture: Andi Sapey

Warning after reports of dogs being poisoned at Mousehold Heath

A poster warning dog owners about a possible poisonous substance on Mousehold Heath in Norwich.

Emergency services called to gas leak report

Emergency services were called to a gas leak at Newbegin Road. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Road safety fears could see council refuse HGV plans for builders yard

Plans to transform a former builders yard into a HGV driving centre are set to be turned down. Photo: Google Streetview
Drive 24