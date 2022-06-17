Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital

Updated

Emergency services on the scene of the gas explosion at Norwich Market. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Two people have been taken to hospital after they were injured in a gas explosion at Norwich Market.

Emergency services were called to Reggie's food stall on the market at 9.30am today (June 17) after a freezer exploded while it was being recharged with gas.

Two people were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, with one thought to have suffered leg injuries.

A car from East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene along with two ambulances, two paramedic cars, and two fire engines.

Stall holders reported feeling the market shake, with some saying they were shocked by the explosion.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said: "It went boom, to be honest at first I thought it was next door slamming their door but when I went outside I saw the mess and emergency services coming in.

"It all looked quite nasty, it shook the market, I just hope everyone is going to be okay."

Most of the market remains open despite the incident. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A statement released by Norwich Market's official Facebook page, ran by Norwich Market Traders Association, said it believed those in hospital were in a stable condition.

It read: "This morning a freezer at a market stall was being recharged with gas and exploded.

"Those involved have been taken to hospital but are stable as far as we are aware.

"Keep those who were injured in your thoughts while we wish them a speedy recovery."

A spokesman for the association said the incident was a "total freak accident".

The market remains open with a cordon in place around the affected stalls.

One woman, worked at another stall, added: "It happened before most of us had opened, but we've had emergency services coming and going all morning."

Police officers have been seen speaking to market stall holders this morning. - Credit: George Thompson

City council officials were also in attendance at the market this morning in order to assist those involved.

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: “We were in attendance at Norwich Market earlier this morning to help deal with an incident at one of the stalls.

“Colleagues in emergency services have responded to the matter. We’ve made the stall safe and will continue to work with the emergency services.

“The affected stall has been closed but the rest of the market is trading as normal.”







