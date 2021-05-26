News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man denies 11 counts of filming himself driving his Jaguar

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021   
Jaguar XE

A generic shot of a Jaguar XE - Credit: Archant

A man has denied filming himself 11 times while driving in his Jaguar and then uploading them to Instagram.

The charges put to Gary Saunders, of Vicarage Court, Elloughton, Yorkshire, were that he drove a car on a road or in a public place without due care and attention on 11 different occasions between October 12 and October 21 2020 in Norfolk.

Prosecutor Michael Devaney said Saunders had been holding a mobile phone while driving to record the videos.

The 49-year-old denied the allegations when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on May 25, 2021.

He is due to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on September 7 for trial.

Norwich Magistrates Court
Norfolk

