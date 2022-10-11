Charity warns people living without electricity for weeks due to cost fears

A Norfolk charity has warned it has encountered people living with no electricity for weeks due to soaring energy bills.

Future Projects, based in Norwich, has said it is helping significant numbers of people who do not have enough money to cover essential living costs, prompting some people to resort to "extreme" measures including collecting rain water in buckets to wash clothes.

In response, the charity has launched its Money Matters project, offering people in need with support to help with the cost of living crisis through new local support, radio shows and podcasts.

The Money Matters show is hosted by presenter Mike Stonard and is aired fortnightly on Tuesdays - Credit: Future Radio

From the Baseline Centre in Marlpit estate in west Norwich, Future Projects has been offering one-to-one support for those in need as well as offering free workshops covering essential skills to better manage finances.

Daniel Childerhouse, chief executive officer of Future Projects, said: “Our support teams have been working tirelessly to keep up with the ever-increasing numbers of people seeking support with their household bills.

"Local families are under real pressure and are extremely concerned about how they will make ends meet through this cost of living crisis.

"This new project funded by the Aviva Foundation will enable us to provide immediate crisis support whilst also giving our communities the money management skills and tools they need to feed their families and heat their homes in the coming year.”

Daniel Childerhouse of Future Projects has said the charity is helping a significant number of people struggling due to rising bills - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Alongside direct personal support, the Money Matters show on Future Radio will be offering tips, skills and information about where to access services to the wider community.

The show airs fortnightly on Tuesdays between 12.30pm and 1pm and can also be listened to on demand on the Future Radio website.

Money Matters coordinator Sarah Wynn added: “This project is unique in that it brings together our support service with our community radio station, so through our money management programming and podcasts we can reach thousands of people up and down the country, giving them tips and advice, directing them to services, and helping them to do what’s best for their families."



