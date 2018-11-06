Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

More than 100 people attend funeral held for well known scrap metal merchant Tony Peruzzi

06 November, 2018 - 17:20
The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Archant 2017

The funeral of one of Norwich’s most well known figures has taken place.

Tony Peruzzi, founder of Peruzzi Scrap Metal Merchants, died aged 89 at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after a fall.

More than 100 members of family and friends attended the service at St Edmund’s Church, Costessey.

In life, he always put family first and cared for countless animals including horses, cows and dogs at the Windmill Farm in Costessey.

He shared his love with his family who have fond memories of spending time with their father, grandfather and great-grandfather at the farm, caring for horses or riding along on a horse drawn cart listening to Mr Peruzzi’s stories.

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Mr Peruzzi was carried to the church by a horse and trolly followed by a Bedford Lorry filled with flowers.

The display was created by Mr Peruzzi’s granddaughter, Jasmine Gardiner, who owns Flowers By Jasmine. She said: “We all enjoyed the time driving different horses around the Norfolk countryside.

“This love of driving horses never left grandad, all the times when we’ve been on the cart with grandad he would put a good horses through its paces. We’ve all had plenty of fun and maybe a few hair raising moments.”

Born in March 1929, Mr Peruzzi began his career at the Peruzzi Ice-Cream Factory.

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Started in 1930 by his father, Joseph Peruzzi, in Sprowston, he worked there until the business closed.

Ms Gardiner added: “I imagine there are a few people that can remember the taste of Peruzzi ice cream.

“Recalling the days of making and selling ice cream was always something grandad did gladly.”

A few years before meeting his wife Janet, Mr Peruzzi took to the streets as a rag-and-bone man, collecting scrap metal.

The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018The funeral of Tony Peruzzi in Costessey. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

He opened his first yard in Derby Street, Norwich, in the 1950s. The business soon grew and a second location in Waterworks Road opened.

Ms Gardiner added: “At the heart of everything my Grandad has done, he has done it with his family.

“Our grandad was all about family and thrived on having us all around him.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holidays are coming – but not to Norwich

The Coca Cola lorry drawing a crowd, eager to have their pictures taken next to the iconic seasonal vehicle. Photo: Steve Adams

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide